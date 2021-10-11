CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis College of Art and Design Launches Online Master’s Degree in Creative Leadership

Cover picture for the articleAre you motivated to bring transformational change to your organization and community? Are you looking to take your career to the next level?. Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD) has launched a new online Master’s of Creative Leadership program, which will welcome its first cohort in summer 2022. With a focus on leading-edge organizational practices, the program cultivates empathetic, adaptive leaders who have the courage to ask bold questions, take educated risks, embrace diverse ideas, and collaborate with others around a shared purpose.

