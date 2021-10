They say lawyers are sharks, looking for blood in the water. Harmony Oswald J.D. ’16 and her company are tossing small business owners a life raft. As founder and CEO of Legalucy, an interactive, virtual pre-lawyer assistant, she’s helping small business owners tackle legal issues on their own, before they unintentionally venture into deep water. “If you look at other [legal tech] companies, it’s often about matching people with a lawyer, but people aren’t looking for a lawyer. They’re actually avoiding them, if at all possible,” Oswald says. “There’s a trust issue.” The tools Legalucy provides help business owners learn how a lawyer might bring value to the business and understand the risks of acting without one. They can even select and hire a lawyer right on the platform.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO