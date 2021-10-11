CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Deontay Wilder’s trainer on boxer’s post-Tyson Fury plans

By Hugh Farrell
punditarena.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalik Scott advises Deontay Wilder to forget about boxing. Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott has claimed he doesn’t want the fighter to talk about boxing for “quite some time” following his loss to Tyson Fury. In an interview with ESNews, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott claimed that he would like Wilder...

punditarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why ‘petrified’ Deontay Wilder was ‘not normal’ in knockout defeat by Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Watch: Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury reacts to her husband’s KO win in Deontay Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury Wife reacts to her husband’s victory. Amidst this good chaos, there’s always social support for these fighters that don’t fickle around and stays loyal, even in bad times forget at the best of the times. For Tyson Fury wife Paris Fury, she has seen it all. A fighter’s family is what in the end matters for the fighter the most, they are to pull you from your worst and they are there to cheer you out in your best.
RELATIONSHIPS
thelines.com

Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder Odds

Fury is 6’9″, the only boxer the 6’7″ Wilder hasn’t enjoyed a height and reach advantage against. Fury dominated both fights from a rounds-won standpoint, but Wilder stole the first-fight draw with two thunderous knockdowns in the final rounds. Fury dominated the second fight, which was stopped by Wilder’s trainer...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Combat#Esnews
Bad Left Hook

Fury vs Wilder 3: Tyson Fury not interested in Deontay Wilder’s silent treatment, says mind games won’t work

You know, it’s been kind of an interesting promotional run for Fury-Wilder 3. Deontay Wilder has largely kept it quiet during the official press conferences, but certainly hasn’t shied away from insisting that Fury is a cheater who is on the verge of comeuppance. But as for reigning champion Tyson Fury, he doesn’t care what Wilder says, if anything at all, since he’s just coming to do a job this Saturday.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Tommy Fury predicts Tyson Fury to destroy in trilogy fight: ‘There’s nothing that Deontay Wilder can do’

Tommy Fury is calling his shot when it comes to Saturday’s boxing trilogy match between his half-brother, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder. “Ever since the fight got announced, Round 5 has been [staying] in my mind,” Fury predicted Wednesday on The MMA Hour. “That’s what I’m going with. I just think there’s nothing that Deontay Wilder can do.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s sacked coach responds to heavyweight’s defeat by Tyson Fury with cryptic video

Deontay Wilder’s former coach Mark Breland has seemingly responded to the heavyweight’s knockout loss to Tyson Fury by posting a cryptic video on social media.Breland was fired by Wilder for throwing in the towel in the seventh round of the American’s second fight with Fury last February, a bout that came 14 months after Wilder and the ‘Gypsy King’ fought to a controversial split draw.Wilder and Fury completed their trilogy in Las Vegas on Saturday night, and the instant classic saw Wilder drop the Briton twice in the fourth round but floored several times himself.In the 11th round, Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
SPORTbible

Deontay Wilder’s Strange Pre-Fight Tactics Backfire After Knockout Defeat To Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder's bizarre pre-fight tactics designed to unsettle Tyson Fury spectacularly backfired following his 11th-round stoppage defeat in Las Vegas last night. As the challenger, Wilder had to enter the ring first, but delayed his walk to the ring in a series of strange events. The Bronze Bomber stood in the middle of a circle surrounded by his entourage, before someone appeared to preach directly to Wilder with the boxer's head bowed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Tyson Fury’s father tells him Oleksandr Usyk must be next opponent after win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has been told that it’s “Oleksandr Usyk or nothing” as he lines up his next opponent after knocking out Deontay Wilder to defend his heavyweight title on Saturday. After retaining his WBC belt, Fury has 30 days to agree a unification bout with Usyk but the Ukrainian is expected to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch next year.Dillian Whyte should emerge as Fury’s next challenger if the Londoner can beat Otto Wallin later this month.But Fury’s father John has told his son that he shouldn’t “bother” with anyone apart from Usyk, and has urged the ‘Gypsy King’...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts after Tyson Fury KO’s Deontay Wilder in trilogy: “All hail the Gypsy King”

UFC analyst Joe Rogan reacted after Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in trilogy their trilogy, stating “all hail the Gypsy King.”. In one of the craziest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round after a back-and-forth fight where both fighters were knocked down several times. It was an incredible war between two of the best heavyweight boxers we have ever seen, but at the end of the fight, it was Fury getting his hand raised yet again. Fury is now 2-0-1 overall in the trilogy against Wilder and he’s proven that he is the better man. But regardless of Fury being the better boxer, Wilder certainly proved his toughness in the trilogy fight. It was an amazing fight and after, Rogan had nothing but good things to say.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy