Deontay Wilder’s trainer on boxer’s post-Tyson Fury plans

UFC analyst Joe Rogan reacted after Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in trilogy their trilogy, stating “all hail the Gypsy King.”. In one of the craziest heavyweight boxing matches of all time, Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round after a back-and-forth fight where both fighters were knocked down several times. It was an incredible war between two of the best heavyweight boxers we have ever seen, but at the end of the fight, it was Fury getting his hand raised yet again. Fury is now 2-0-1 overall in the trilogy against Wilder and he’s proven that he is the better man. But regardless of Fury being the better boxer, Wilder certainly proved his toughness in the trilogy fight. It was an amazing fight and after, Rogan had nothing but good things to say.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO