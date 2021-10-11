CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

You Could Win A Year Of Free Coffee If You Participate In The Louisville Coffee Trail

By Erica Rucker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Louisville Coffee Trail event is happening this week through Friday, Oct. 15. The idea is that participants will visit all of the 12 local coffee shops that are part of the trail and fill up a bingo card through their visits. Place an order at each shop, and they’ll cross off the space for their business. Some places on the card have created specialty drinks that are worth two spaces. For all other places, each visit counts as one space.

