Lyfe Jennings Claims To Pay $10,000 In Monthly Child Support

As a father to reportedly seven children, Lyfe Jennings has his hands full these days. However, the 43-year-old crooner still manages to find time for social media rebuttals over child support payments allegedly totaling $10,000 per month.

On Sunday (Oct. 10) via his Instagram stories, Jennings wrote, “I’m a bitter baby mama’s worst nightmare. They have to see me on TV or hear my music; I stay successful no matter how hard they try to bring me down, and they can’t succeed ’cause they too worried about me lol. I’d hate me toooooo.”

In a since-deleted post, the “Must Be Nice” singer continued , “Even right now they reading this wanting to respond soooo bad, but they can’t, u know why??? Cause they blocked lmfao! u supposed to be happy in ya 40s lol I know i am! Cause I mind my business and my business is ME!!!! […] just a little reminder… ask yaself foreal where u be without my 10K a month??? Let’s be real… Humble yaself, I’m a blessing in ya life.”

It’s unclear if the alleged $10,000 monthly payments are for all of his children or if this is just one payment of many. This topic seems to be one Jennings knows well, especially since he has a song from his debut album entitled “Greedy,” where he sings, “This crazy, lazy lady/is using this baby for revenge and money.”

Correction: 2:30 p.m. ET (Oct. 12, 2021) – An earlier version of this article misstated that Jennings’ statement was presumably directed at the mother of his daughter based on an Oct. 1 Instagram post. The mother of Jennings’ daughter informed VIBE that she is not the woman in question and also stated that he “does not and never paid [her] or any of the other mothers [$10,000] per month.”