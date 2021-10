GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Caleba’s will host a hiring event on Wednesday and Thursday in Greenville.

Cabela’s in Greenville, SC is in search of 24 candidates for several retail departments to fill seasonal, part-time, full-time team positions.

The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cabela’s located at 1025 Woodruff Road #H101.

