Last night didn’t end with a Blackhawks victory. In fact, it ended in an all too familiar fashion from last season. Chicago held a 3-1 lead in the second period at one point, only to fall 4-3 in the shootout against the Detroit Red Wings. But last night wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about seeing what the Blackhawks are working with as the preseason continues and the regular season looms. Mainly, it was about where Jonathan Toews is at in his health and his ability to play in an NHL setting.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO