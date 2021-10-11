Raven is Playable in Honkai Impact 3rd With Midnight Absinthe

MiHoYo Launches Closed Beta Sign Up Event and Reveal Trailer for Stellar New Game, Honkai: Star Rail. miHoYo has had no shortage of success between Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin impact, and now they’re taking to the stars in their latest epic game, Honkai: Star Rail, opening the sign-up for the closed beta. So far, the premise, a few characters, and a touch of gameplay are all we really know. The titular space train seen all over this game seems to be the primary space-faring vehicle of choice, but other than the futuristic appearance, not much else seems to be known about it. There are a few returning characters from Honkai Impact 3rd, like Himiko and Seele. However, their backgrounds are vastly different than they are from their origin games, meaning that this is probably a parallel universe to Honkai Impact 3rd. Lastly, the gameplay almost looks something akin to a turn-based RPG, which would definitely be a change of pace from miHoYo’s last two games of this franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO