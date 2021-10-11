CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Raven is Playable in Honkai Impact 3rd With Midnight Absinthe

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Honkai Impact 3rd 5.2 update arrives in October 2021, Raven will be playable via the Midnight Absinthe battlesuit. MiHoYo offered details about what people can expect from her. Unlike the other 5.2 addition, this will be an A-rank battlesuit. However, she can still join a dorm with a chibi form.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Genshin Impact to Add Major Island, Playable Character, and More in New Update

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today revealed the first significant details about the upcoming Version 2.2 update, "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog," as part of a previously announced livestream. In addition to the expected addition of the Pyro-attuned Polearm-wielding Thoma as a four-star playable character, the Version 2.2 update will also add a major new island to Inazuma among a number of other changes when it releases on, as previously speculated, October 13th.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Honkai Impact 3rd Post Honkai Odyssey Open-World Update Teased

The Honkai Impact 3rd open-world mode, A Post Honkai Odyssey, is about to get a new expansion. The update in the works will add new content, characters, and story details. The trailer was first shown at the conclusion of the game’s “Starfire Sonorant” concert livestream event. Developer miHoYo also uploaded...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Honkai Star Rail release date – the sequel to JRPG Honkai Impact 3rd

Attention all Honkai Impact 3rd players, or Mihoyo fans in general, a new game is on the way. Honkai Star Rail’s release date might be unknown as of now, but the title serves as a sequel to Honkai Impact. As such, it’s safe to assume that it’s a JRPG, making it the third major title by Mihoyo, behind its predecessor and Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Honkai Impact 3rd Concept Animated Short Stars Carole

The Honkai Impact 3rd Starfire Sonorant Special Concert not only involved music, but announcements. Among them was Honkai: Star Rail, a new spin-off game. Now, there’s a bit of footage that helps elaborate on what that might look like. MiHoYo shared a Honkai Impact 3rd [Reburn: II] Concept Animated Short that seems to be a teaser for Honkai: Star Rail that stars Carole Peppers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honkai Impact 3rd#Absinthe#The Raven#Android#Mihoyo#Qua
Siliconera

Honkai Impact 3rd 5.2 Update Stream is This Week

News is coming about the Honkai Impact 3rd 5.2 update. MiHoYo announced a new stream going over things heading to the game. On October 16, 2021, people can tune in to watch and learn about Infinite Future. In addition, there are new details about the S-Rank Infinite Ouroboros Mobius Battlesuit ahead of her debut.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Persona VS Physical Card Game Will Appear in December 2021

Atlus and Banso have revealed Persona VS, a physical card game set featuring characters from the Persona series. This set will appear as a part of celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary. This card game will be available for two players, with an estimated playtime of at least 15 minutes. Each...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

FFXIV Player Base Passes 24 Million

During Final Fantasy XIV Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida’s opening remarks at the Endwalker 2021 Media Tour, he revealed how many people play now. After 11 years of service, the player base hit 24 million FFXIV people. Yoshida also mentioned that it is the most profitable Final Fantasy game. This...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Preview: FFXIV Endwalker Reaper and Magus Sisters Feel Exciting

Final Fantasy XIV takes players plenty of places. Its lore is constantly growing. We’re constantly redefining what the Warrior of Light and their allies will be capable of in the MMORPG. FFXIV Endwalker seems like it will continue that trend. I was able to spend over six hours with an in-development, not final version of this expansion. While the things I saw, skills I used, and encounters I had could change in the final release, what I saw seemed promising. My time spent as a FFXIV male Viera Reaper, especially exploring the Tower of Zot to face the Magus sisters, during the Endwalker preview event was exhilarating.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact devs' previous game Honkai Impact 3rd coming to Steam this month

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo is bringing its previous game, Honkai Impact 3rd, to Steam this month. That's according to Honkai Impact 3rd's newly minted Steam page, which lists October 2021 as its planned release date. MiHoYo announced the Steam version of the game, which was originally released on iOS and Android back in 2016, via its official Twitter, teasing a "mystery present" for players who give it a try.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Hololive Vtuber Amelia Watson Gets a Paladins Announcer Pack

During the Paladins Absolution Update Show on October 13, 2021, Evil Mojo and Hi-Rez announced that Hololive Vtuber Amelia Watson will get her own Announcer Pack in-game. This will be a free incentive. People will be able to earn it by playing. The Amelia Watson Hololive Paladins announcer pack is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
heypoorplayer.com

Honkai: Star Rail Reveal Trailer and Closed Beta

MiHoYo Launches Closed Beta Sign Up Event and Reveal Trailer for Stellar New Game, Honkai: Star Rail. miHoYo has had no shortage of success between Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin impact, and now they’re taking to the stars in their latest epic game, Honkai: Star Rail, opening the sign-up for the closed beta. So far, the premise, a few characters, and a touch of gameplay are all we really know. The titular space train seen all over this game seems to be the primary space-faring vehicle of choice, but other than the futuristic appearance, not much else seems to be known about it. There are a few returning characters from Honkai Impact 3rd, like Himiko and Seele. However, their backgrounds are vastly different than they are from their origin games, meaning that this is probably a parallel universe to Honkai Impact 3rd. Lastly, the gameplay almost looks something akin to a turn-based RPG, which would definitely be a change of pace from miHoYo’s last two games of this franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Mihoyo announces turn-based strategy RPG Honkai: Star Rail

Mihoyo (Genshin Impact) has formally announced Honkai: Star Rail, a turn-based strategy RPG set to release for PC, iOS, and Android devices. While the game is labeled a new entry in the Honkai series, it doesn't seem to be a direct follow-up to Honkai Impact 3rd. The game will be available in English, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Chocobo GP will have at least 20 playable characters

You may remember that, a couple of weeks ago, Chocobo GP was announced in Nintendo‘s September 2021 Direct. Well, Square Enix has been talking about the game more during a panel at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. In fact, there was even in-depth information about the gameplay, including the ability to pick up iconic magic spells.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

FFXIV Inferno Jacket Part of Moogle Treasure Trove October 2021 Event

A new opportunity to get things like extra cosmetic items, furniture, and mounts in Final Fantasy XIV is on the way. Square Enix revealed the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove will begin on October 19, 2021. This time around, the most expensive item you can get is an Inferno Jacket for your FFXIV avatar with Ifrit on it. Things kick off on October 19, 2021.
APPAREL
Siliconera

Fantasian Downloads Nearing 1 Million Mark

Mistwalker’s JRPG Fantasian is nearing a notable downloads hallmark on Apple Arcade. Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi noted on Twitter that it is approaching the one million mark. The first part of the game only debuted back in April 2021, with the second part finishing the story in August 2021. Here’s Sakaguchi’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dragon Quest Travel Merchandise Items are Decorated With Slimes

Square Enix has released new Dragon Quest Travel merchandise items in Japan. The items range from slippers to backpacks and suitcase covers. All of the items are decorated with iconic Dragon Quest slimes. [Thanks, Game Watch!]. Below is the full list of Dragon Quest Travel items with slimes on them...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy