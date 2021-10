After months of training, Danica Patrick completed the 2021 Boston Marathon on Oct. 11. She excitedly shared the news on social media after finishing the 26.2 mile run. Danica Patrick took her athleticism from the racetrack to the streets of Boston when she ran the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11, 2021. She completed the run with a reported impressive time of 4:01:21, and took to social media afterwards to celebrate her accomplishment. “Bucket list item 1 of 1 ✅ I am so grateful to be able to do @bostonmarathon!!! Thank you to all who donated to the @lightfoundation! However, I do not want to do another marathon! 😂,” she wrote alongside a series of photos she took of herself and others during the big day.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO