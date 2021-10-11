CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent sues Wisconsin school district after child contracts Covid

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. — A parent has sued a southeastern Wisconsin school district after her son contracted Covid-19 from a classmate. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court against the Waukesha School District and school board on Oct. 5. Jensen is seeking an injunction ordering the district to comply with U.S. Centers for Disease Control Covid-19 guidelines.

