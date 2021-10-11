CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Hancock Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Hancock, central Lee and eastern Clark Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Boston to Hamilton to near West Point. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Boston around 105 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Donnellson, Montrose, Franklin, Nauvoo, Carthage, West Point, Niota, Fort Madison, Ferris, St. Paul and Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

