Special Weather Statement issued for Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sangamon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Sangamon County through 130 PM CDT At 1254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Auburn, or near Virden, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Loami around 105 PM CDT. Springfield and Chatham around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Riverton and Sherman. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 91 and 93, and between mile markers 95 and 104. Interstate 72 between mile markers 86 and 99, and between mile markers 101 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH