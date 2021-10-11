Medli’s Melodies: ‘In Snowpeak Ruins’ Twilight Princess remix by RebeccaETripp

Disclaimer: For the purposes of this article and in order to protect my daughter’s privacy, I will be referring to her by the name “Shadow.”. Despite not being traditionally known as a “horror” series, each year when the spooky season comes around, the Zelda series has players covered. From enemies like Dead Hand and the ReDeads of Ocarina of Time to the creepy statues created by the Elegy of Emptiness and the terrible, agonizing screams Link makes every time he puts on the Deku Mask in Majora’s Mask, the Zelda series can do horror. As creepy as all of those moments are, though, there is one moment in the series that we barely even speak of in my house. One moment that the slightest glimpse of causes us to turn away in horror. A single moment that we always “nope” out on: the Interloper cutscene from Twilight Princess.

