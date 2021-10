"We have to get them. All of them," declares Maggie (Lauren Cohan) about The Reapers in the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Final Season Part 1, "Promises Broken." In the Season 11A finale, "For Blood," Maggie and Reapers leader Pope (Ritchie Coster) are out for blood as both sides go to war over Meridian: the community that Maggie and the Wardens lost to "The Chosen Ones." As Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) march on Meridian with their walker horde to save a starving Alexandria, those back home fight the elements — and a flood of walkers — during a violent storm that threatens to destroy the battered community that's shed enough blood.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO