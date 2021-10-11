CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Fashion Week Kicks Off Today! Why Your $20 Matters...

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Fashion Forward Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is an endowed fund that supports the next generation of fashion industry professionals with ties to Middle Tennessee by providing a financial award and resources for experential professional development opportunities through an application process each year. Nashville Fashion Week has invested more than $1.3 million into our community since 2011 to provide an annual opportunity for our community to celebrate and showcase local creative talent while providing financial awards to nine Nashville Fashion Forward Fund recipients. Funds are raised through Nashville Fashion Week, our annual five-day volunteer-led and run event, to spotlight Nashville's growing fashion community with an ongoing, sustainable focus for philanthropic support of our creative community through the generosity and support of donors, sponsors and ticket sales with all proceeds benefiting the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund.

