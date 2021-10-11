CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book of Travels is a thoroughly strange take on an online RPG now in Early Access

GamingOnLinux
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMight and Delight has just released Book of Travels, an online RPG played they're calling a "TMORPG" meaning Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG and it's quite something. Note: personal purchase. The idea is that instead of joining a server with thousands of people, you're given a world where you might come...

www.gamingonlinux.com

