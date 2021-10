Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia after spending the bulk of training camp in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Simmons has taken a COVID-19 test and the team is hoping to have him back on the court as soon as he clears protocols, but according to Wojnarowski, that remains to be seen. Simmons had been fined for the practices and preseason games that he missed, so reporting to the team would allow him to start earning what remains of his $31.6 million salary.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO