Deflated after a Win? Vikings Survive Lions.

By Adam New
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 4 days ago
A win is a win. I’m a firm believer in that statement for professional sport. However, as Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal sailed through the posts, I didn’t feel much like a winner. I don’t believe myself to be “one of those negative guys” and feel like I generally try and look for the positives. I do, though, try to remain balanced, and if I think something is bad, I will call it out. The collective performance of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 wasn’t good enough.

