Miami, FL

Jose de Diego MS unveils new technology-rich media center

By Daisy Gonzalez-Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted recently to unveil a new, technology-rich media center at Jose de Diego Middle School in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The school is the latest Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) campus taking part in the Middle School Redesign (MSR) initiative, which modernizes spaces with new virtual reality (VR) equipment, Promethean boards, a robotics section and more than a dozen computer stations.

