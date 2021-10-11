CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina man wins nearly $200k on a lottery ticket he forgot he bought

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 3 days ago
North Carolina man is nothing but lucky after he won nearly $200,000 on a lottery ticket that he forgot he bought.

The lucky winner is Gregory Warren, a mechanic from Franklinville, who bought the winning Cash 5 lottery ticket at a gas station on Sept. 29.

Warren completely forgot about the ticket until two days ago when he decided to check his numbers.

When his Cash 5 numbers matched, he said he was in shock.

The lucky winner said he will use the winning to open new business for himself and that he will hire his son after he finishes high school next summer.

