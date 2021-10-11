CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Chrysler 300 gains a little, loses a little

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike an old player who will do anything to keep playing the game, the Chrysler 300 returns in 2022 to limp through another round in the sales arena. No one will be surprised to find out Chrysler doesn't have much in mind for the sedan that still stands out for being unlike segment competitors. The Touring, Touring L, and S trims carry over, and they all stick with Uconnect 4C on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, not the upgraded Uconnect 5 infotainment introduced this year that even the fleet-only 2022 Voyager gets. They are also fitted with the new air filtration system going into every Chrysler product, which removes 95% of particulates from the air. Otherwise, the entry-level model goes untouched.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Low-Mileage 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ticks The Right Boxes For Muscle Car Lovers

A particularly well-kept 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is heading to auction next month and could be the perfect car for anyone that loves classic American muscle. As a 1978 model, this Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has the slanted front nose facelift that was introduced in 1977 and is powered by a 400 cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 with a four-barrel Rochester Quadrajet carburetor that delivers 220 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a four-speed manual transmission.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Cadillac’s New Tire-Smoking Blackwing, Its Last V-8 Sedan, Goes Out With a Furious Roar

Once near-sacred fire-breathing hunks of rolling Americana, Detroit muscle cars are a fast-dying breed, considered a hard sell in an increasingly electrified future. Even Cadillac, which has been producing such brawn in a three-piece suit since it debuted the 400 hp manual-transmission CTS-V in 2004, is getting out of the game: The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be the brand’s farewell to tire-smoking, V-8 powered rear-drive sedans. Fittingly, though, that swan song is more of a furious roar. Starting at $84,990, the CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s fastest production car to date, with a top speed of over 200 mph and a...
CARS
Carscoops

How Much Power Does A Stock 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Have?

It has only been a few months since order books for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor opened and already, Hennessey Performance has got its hands on one and started testing it. As you would imagine, the Texas tuner is planning a plethora of upgrades for the pickup truck but first, it strapped it to its dyno for a series of tests.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrysler 300#The Touring Touring L#The Touring L#Black Noise#Mopar#Black With Linen
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger To Gain Body Colored SecuriCode Keyless Entry

The 2022 Ford Ranger is set to get a little more flair injected into its lineup, with the addition of the Splash Package and the Pixelated Graphics options. But another new feature that isn’t as flashy as those cosmetic enhancements is coming too, and it’s a change that will most likely be welcome by many discerning truck shoppers. In a break from its previous practice of selling Ranger customers a black SecuriCode keyless entry system, The Blue Oval decided to switch things up and make the unit a body colored accessory on the mid-size pickup, sources familiar with the upcoming launch have told Ford Authority.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Colorado Work Truck Spied Up Close: Video

GM Authority has already shown you spy shots of the upcoming 2023 Chevy Colorado, both in the spartan Work Truck guise as well as in the range-topping ZR2 trim. Today, we’re bringing you an even closer look at a prototype of the 2023 Chevy Colorado Work Truck as it underwent high-altitude testing out West.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford Maverick Is a Big Little Truck

A few years ago, as the world was questioning the announcement that Ford would cease selling cars in the U.S. (except for the Mustang), Ford's executives must have been concealing a smirk. That’s because they knew that the about-to-be-announced Maverick small pickup would soon be ready to assume the entry-level slot in the lineup.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Debuts With Stealthy Look

The 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition adds style to the sporty sedan, but you need to act quickly because the brand is only bringing 1,000 of them to the United States. Prices start at $34,750 (plus a $1,025 destination charge). The Night Edition takes everything from the standard...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Sierra Limited Regular Cab Loses Brownstone Metallic Paint

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Regular Cab is no longer available in Brownstone Metallic exterior paint, GM Authority can confirm. The Brownstone Metallic exterior paint for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is tagged with paint code GNK, and is no longer available to order on Regular Cab body configurations for the pickup truck. Currently, only the base-level GMC Sierra Pro trim level is available with the Regular Cab body configuration.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

1990 Lexus LS 400 Is Junkyard Treasure

When the very first Lexus LS went on sale in the United States, for the 1990 model year, the price tag was a mere $35,000… at a time when a new Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL sedan bore a sticker price of $73,700 (that's $75,360 and $158,685 in 2021 dollars, respectively). Quite a few car buyers jumped on that deal, but the LS 400 has proven to be so reliable that I've had a hard time finding a first-year example during my junkyard travels. Finally, this Cobalt Blue Metallic '90 showed up in a Northern California yard at a time when I happened to be visiting.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1990 Volkswagen Fox GL Wagon

By the late middle 1980s, the most affordable Volkswagen Golf cost quite a bit more than the cheapest Honda Civic, while Tercels and Mirages and Justys rolled out of showrooms for nickels and dimes. Meanwhile, Hyundai was selling Excels for even less, not to mention the hilariously low-priced Yugo GV. It's a sorry state of affairs when The People's Car can't compete on price the way the air-coooled Beetle once did. So, because the suits in Wolfsburg controlled a far-flung manufacturing empire, the call went out to Volkswagen do Brasil for a truly affordable car to sell in the United States. That ended up being the Volkswagen Gol and its wagon version, the Parati. This became the Volkswagen Fox on our shows (not to be confused with the Audi Fox, which was really a Passat), and Americans could buy this car from the 1987 through 1993 model years. Here's a Fox Wagon, found in a San Francisco Bay Area boneyard during the summer.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Kia Forte getting an updated design and better technology

Kia is focused on selling crossovers and SUVs that are in hot demand, but it's not forgetting about buyers who simply want a car. It updated the Forte for 2022 with a new-look exterior design and a longer list of available tech features. Designers set out to prove that a...
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition takes after 'G.I. Joe' movie car

Those considering the 2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line in their sporty sedan search will have a movie-inspired car in the mix next to the regular Sonata N Line. Allow us to introduce to you the Sonata N Line Night Edition, a special edition based on the Sonata N Line in "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Hyundai Sonata N-Line Night Edition Ready To Darken Dealerships

The Hyundai Sonata N-Line is already a dazzler. Like the old Honda Accord Sport, the engine is so good, it almost requires a better chassis. Almost. It's a hot rod, it's an Audi S4 competitor without all-wheel drive. And Hyundai is spicing it up even further with the new Night Edition, which should be hitting dealerships as you read this.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The new Ford Focus gets chintzier grilles and a wet zone

Mid-life update for a former UK bestseller brings a gamut of tech and a more practical boot. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Ford Focus has traditionally had a very firm grasp on one of the...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Next-generation Ford Ranger spied in camouflage

A spy photograph has surfaced on the Ranger6g forum that a member snapped that allegedly shows the next-generation Ford Ranger clad in camouflage. The vehicle’s front looks very similar to what we’ve seen on the Ford Maverick and gives Ford’s mid-size truck more truck-like styling. The image is allegedly of...
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Acura Integra looks a little Civic-like in spy photos

After a couple of fairly revealing teasers, we finally have a good look at what seems to be the real-life 2023 Acura Integra. It comes to us via a member of IntegraForums.com, and, certainly a number of the styling cues match up to the teasers, but we're also detecting a bit of Civic influence. Of course, that wouldn't be a surprise considering the size of the upcoming Integra, or even the model's history.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Brings Attitude and Edge to Track-Inspired Performance

Following last year’s debut of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Ford has now unleashed the GT that, like its namesake muscle-car counterpart, offers more power and track-inspired performance. Despite protests from some hardcore fans that “this isn’t a Mustang,” the Mach-E GT (starting at $59,995) brings more attitude and edge to a vehicle that designers and engineers honed for the present-day customer who needs sport-utility functionality, but doesn’t want to burn gas. The GT version uses the extended battery pack from the standard Mach-E and the larger motor on both axles (found only on the rear of the latter vehicle) for...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy