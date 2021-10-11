2022 Chrysler 300 gains a little, loses a little
Like an old player who will do anything to keep playing the game, the Chrysler 300 returns in 2022 to limp through another round in the sales arena. No one will be surprised to find out Chrysler doesn't have much in mind for the sedan that still stands out for being unlike segment competitors. The Touring, Touring L, and S trims carry over, and they all stick with Uconnect 4C on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, not the upgraded Uconnect 5 infotainment introduced this year that even the fleet-only 2022 Voyager gets. They are also fitted with the new air filtration system going into every Chrysler product, which removes 95% of particulates from the air. Otherwise, the entry-level model goes untouched.www.autoblog.com
