Video Games

Back 4 Blood review: It’s dangerous to go alone, so take some friends

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Back 4 Blood is a solid evolution on Left 4 Dead's co-op action that could be further improved with some slight quality-of-life tweaks.”. The elevator pitch for Back 4 Blood is simple: What if the developers behind the very first Left 4 Dead game — a title that arguably sparked an entire genre of co-op survival shooters — made another Left 4 Dead game, but bigger? It would have more zombies to cut down, different weapons that have their own stats, a cast of survivors with their own strengths, and a full-blown card system that would make it possible for players to create builds over the course of their runs.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

