Asphalt Shingles Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2021–2027

By nikhil.morankar
clarkcountyblog.com
 4 days ago

The global Asphalt Shingles market is forecasted to reach USD 9,722.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A rise in the level of disposable income of nuclear households, supported by the need to buy private land and funding from the government for residential building programs, would fuel the growth of the asphalt shingles market. Also, the clean and streamlined aesthetic properties combined with the availability in various colors, cuts, styles, and forms fuel the market demand. It has been estimated that consumer demand for high-performance laminated shingles can surpass USD 1.10 billion in the forecast period. Increasing renovation & construction activities attributed to growing millennials’ inclination for possessing personal residence in Eastern European economies like Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria, will foster the market’s growth.

IN THIS ARTICLE
