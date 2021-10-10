Haley Griggs will be a vital component to the School Board
“I’m excited to see Haley throw her name in the hat for the open seat in Richland County. Having known her as an athlete, a neighbor, a medical professional and as a friend, I am confident that her skill set is exactly what our district needs at this time. She adds a vital component to our board that is currently lacking and intelligently speak to the situations that are most important as we balance educational pursuits, health, safety concerns and overall well-being of our children.” –thenewirmonews.com
