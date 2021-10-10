Haley Griggs will be a vital component to the School Board

The terms for three of the five members of the Highland Local School Board will expire at the end of the year. Current board members Robert W. Kelly, Diane K. Thomas and Christopher J. Wolny are seeking re-election to the four-year terms and will face newcomers Shawn Marie Pepera and Melissa Schreiner at the polls in November. The state determines the pay of board of education members who are currently paid $124 per meeting, with 12 general meetings scheduled per year. Occasionally, the board calls special meetings, for which board members are compensated at the same rate. There were two special meetings in 2020 and two to date in 2021. Though board members can obtain benefits through the district during their term, members are required to pay 100% of the cost. None of the current board members have elected to take insurance through the district.

HIGHLAND, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO