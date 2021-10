Visiting the site of a natural disaster can be overwhelming, but it can also provide some important information about how to prevent so much damage when the next severe weather event inevitably rolls around. Michael Gardner, assistant professor in the Department of Geological Sciences and Engineering, recently travelled to Europe to understand how severe flooding this summer impacted geo-structures like dams, dykes and bridges, and how they can be built safer to prevent disaster again.

RENO, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO