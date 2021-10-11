North Macedonia vs. Germany FREE LIVE STREAM (10/11/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Concacaf's two leading teams heading into the second round of World Cup qualifiers face off at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday night as Mexico welcome a Canada side chasing their first spot in the main event since 1986. Gerardo Martino's team lead the way on seven points from three games but with the Canadians, USA and Panama hot on their heels they will be looking to build a sizeable lead over their rivals in what ought to be a favorable run of games this month.

