I needed a hotel in New York City for a night near the Flatiron District to visit friends. At the time of my stay, World of Hyatt had a 25% back in points for World of Hyatt cardholders promotion for stays at a Joie de Vivre by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt or the Unbound Collection by Hyatt property. The Park South Hotel is a Category 5 Hyatt Property, costing 20,000 points a night. With the promotion, I got 5,000 points back just 2 weeks after I completed my stay, so the net cost was 15,000 World of Hyatt Points, similar to booking a Category 4 property.

