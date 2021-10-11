CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing is HOT on Lake Murray Tournaments Return This Month

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather may be cooler but the fishing is still hot on Lake Murray!. The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board welcomes two fishing tournaments this month to Lake Murray. The Carolinas Bass Challenge Classic and Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship will take place in the next two weekends.

