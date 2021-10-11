Fishing is HOT on Lake Murray Tournaments Return This Month

Clear Lake-Well, the #5 rated bass fishery over the hill is very close to its very last boat ramp being closed. The water level is so low that last the last remaining boat launch located at 5th Street in Lakeport is the almost not useable. Boy, if you are thinkin’ about one more bass fishin’ trip to Clear Lake you better get with it! With that being said, there are many hazards just below the water surface. Please, be very careful!

LAKEPORT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO