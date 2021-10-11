CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic Win: The Red Sox Can End the Rays Season With a Win Tonight…

It was a great weekend for New England sports fans. Both the Red Sox and Patriots games had plenty of drama with the Sox getting a walk-off win in the 13th inning on the back of a Christian Vazquez 2-run homer and a Nick Folk 21-yard field goal with 17-seconds left in the game to give the Sox and Pats big wins yesterday.

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
CBS Boston

Red Sox Will Face Houston Astros In ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — Buckle up. It will once again be the Red Sox and the Astros doing battle for a trip to the World Series. Houston won its ALDS series over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and now will face the Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. It’s a rematch of the 2018 ALCS, which Boston won in five games. It will pit Red Sox skipper Alex Cora against his former team, the same team that put all the blame for their 2017 cheating scandal on their former bench coach. It should provide plenty of storylines and juicy quotes...
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
chatsports.com

Red Sox at Nationals lineups: Win and win and in

The Red Sox can take another step toward a playoff berth with a win over the Nationals this afternoon in Washington (4:05 p.m., NESN). With two days to go, the Sox can clinch a wildcard berth with two straight wins. Given the chaos of the last two months, the clarity is refreshing, at least in the few hours before the game starts. Then it’s back to nail-biting.
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from the Red Sox’s Game 2 win over the Rays

The Red Sox evened up their ALDS series against the Rays on Friday night, winning Game 2 14-6. Here’s what happened, the player of the game, and takeaways as the series is now 1-1. The big picture. After getting shut out in Game 1, the Red Sox bats showed up...
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox punch ticket to Wild Card game with dramatic comeback win

It took until the ninth inning of the 162nd game of the season, but the 2021 Boston Red Sox officially qualified for the 2021 postseason Sunday by way of a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals. And they can thank the bat of Rafael Devers for the opportunity to play...
Syracuse.com

Dramatic win puts Yankees into AL Wild Card game against Red Sox

New York — There were so many possibilities how this could end up for the Yankees with four teams contending for two American League Wild Card berths on the final day of the regular season. The Yankees made it simple by winning their game. When Aaron Judge’s infield single scored...
CBS Boston

Red Sox End Yankees’ Season, Advance To ALDS With Win In AL Wild Card Game

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are moving on. And the New York Yankees are going home. In the must-win, do-or-die Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, the Red Sox were the better team from start to finish, winning 6-2 in front of a sold-out crowd. Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered for Boston, while Alex Verdugo drove in three runs. Nathan Eovaldi made it through five shutout innings before surrendering a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. He struck out eight batters while allowing the one run and four hits with zero walks...
newyorkcitynews.net

Yankees clinch playoff spot with dramatic win against Rays

Aaron Judge singled with one out in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees clinched a playoff spot with a dramatic 1-0 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in Sunday afternoon's regular-season finale. The Yankees (92-70) are assured of a wild-card berth without having to play a one-game...
