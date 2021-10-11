CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

New Actors' Equity COVID-19 rules challenge Cleveland-area theaters

By Ideastream Public Media
wksu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew COVID-19 guidelines from the national labor union Actors' Equity Association have some Cleveland theaters scrambling as they return to the stage. Cleveland Public Theatre even ended up postponing its fall show. “We just felt overwhelmed very honestly,” said Raymond Bobgan, the theater’s executive artistic director. At the end of...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Needs Volunteers As Curtain Calls Approach

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticket holders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18-years-old, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(PG for macabre and rude humor, violence and language; 1:33) The Addams get tangled up in more wacky adventures. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Goodrich Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville. THE JESUS MUSIC.
MOVIES
Variety

Los Angeles to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Movie Theaters, Concerts, Restaurants

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to pass an ordinance that, as of Nov. 4, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, movie theaters and many other private businesses. The mandate adds to the health order passed on Sept. 17 that requires bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs to ensure their patrons show proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and full vaccination by Nov. 4. The Sept. 17 ordinance also stated that organizers of “mega events” with over 10,000 attendees must require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Now, the businesses...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Playwright Douglas Lyons Says Black ‘Audiences Are Changing What Broadway Is’

The Circle in the Square Theatre — a Broadway house that last opened a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” — transformed on Sunday in the ebullient and nourishing setting of a Black church as “Chicken & Biscuits,” a new comedy by Douglas Lyons, took its opening-night bow. Attended by guests including Lynn Nottage, Molly Wingwald, Jessie Mueller, Krysta Rodriguez, and Shereen Pimentel, Sunday’s opening night met the occasion of “Chicken & Biscuits” quiet revolution with uproarious joy: A family comedy starring Cleo King, Norm Lewis, and Michael Urie, “Chicken & Biscuits” is part of a post-pandemic movement on Broadway, when the industry’s doors have opened a bit...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
MovieWeb

Melvin Van Peebles Dies, Pioneer Filmmaker and Actor Was 89

Veteran actor and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has reportedly passed away. Van Peebles, whose son Mario and grandson Mandela have both followed in his footsteps as acting stars, died on Wednesday with a cause of death not yet immediately revealed. The Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song filmmaker was 89 years old. His passing was addressed in a statement from Mario Van Peebles through the Criterion Collection.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ Does Little to Highlight Film History — or Its Future

Faux spontaneity is hard to pull off, especially when you’re overtly selling something. Such is the case with ABC’s 43-minute special, “A Night in the Academy Museum,” where a cadre of A-list actors attempt to recreate “That’s Entertainment” under the conceit of “sneaking into” the now open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, purportedly to show audiences all they need to know in order to book their next vacation and visit. But what ends up happening over the Film Academy’s hour-long commercial (supported by other commercials) is that the flaws of a museum (and the company that crafted it) still surface. Laura...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Health And Safety#The Department Of Justice
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Variety

Beanie Feldstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sharon D Clarke and Other Broadway Artists on Theater’s Comeback

After a devastating industry-wide shutdown, Broadway has finally reopened with performances of beloved shows like “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and new plays and musicals such as “Six,” “Lackawanna Blues,” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man.” In celebration of the resurgence of live theater, Variety brought together several Broadway heavyweights, including Andrew Lloyd Webber (you know what he’s done!) and director Jerry Zaks (“Hello, Dolly!”), as well as stage stars like Beanie Feldstein (the upcoming “Funny Girl” revival), Ron Cephas Jones (“Clyde’s”) and Sharon D Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”) for Legit! The Return to Broadway, a breakfast held at Second in partnership with City...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Paradigm Signs ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Kian Talan

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed Filipino American actor Kian Talan. Talan currently appears in the CBS series NCIS: Hawai’i which follows the life of Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). He portrays Jane’s eldest son Alex, a moody and exasperating teen who is struggling to cope with his parents’ split and father’s new family. He previously appeared in the educational series produced by Pharrell Williams titled Brainchild, and the critically acclaimed short film from HBO Max, Shadows. Talan is an advocate for Asian American representation in Hollywood and supports various initiatives including Search to Involve Filipino Americans’ (SIPA) Los Angeles Chapter and Filipino American Charity Trust (FACT) out of New Hampshire, the latter of which played a role in his understanding of the misrepresentation around him as a child. As his career continues to grow, he hopes to represent stories he never saw growing up and pushing the story forward for Asian Americans. He will continue to be represented by Corner Booth Entertainment alongside Paradigm.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS New York

New Musical ‘Girl From The North Country,’ Featuring Songs By Bob Dylan, Reopens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Music legend Bob Dylan had a message for theatergoers attending the reopening of the new Broadway musical “Girl from the North Country” on Wednesday night. During curtain call for the show, which features Bob Dylan songs, actress Mare Winningham read a letter from Dylan, who thanked the cast and creative team. “Sorry I can’t be here tonight, but I’ve seen this play more than once. It’s moved me every time. My songs couldn’t be in better hands,” Winningham read. “Girl from the North Country” is on stage at the Belasco Theatre on 44th Street.
THEATER & DANCE
wksu.org

Writer, activist and Chateau Hough founder Mansfield Frazier dies at 78

Mansfield Frazier, the creator of Chateau Hough — Cleveland’s urban winery and re-entry program — died Saturday. He was 78. In 2004, Frazier created Neighborhood Solutions, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to helping formerly incarcerated people or at-risk individuals get into the work force. Chateau Hough, perhaps the most noteworthy...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Music classes are back in school this year, finally indoors and off Zoom

For many students, band and choir classes were a far cry from normal last year — students practiced outside or over Zoom. With students back in school this fall, music classes look almost normal. Craig produces sound-rich features and breaking news coverage for WGBH News in Boston. His features have...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy