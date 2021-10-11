KKR announces CEO succession

StoicLane, a long-term growth platform making controlling and strategic minority investments in the finance, insurance & real estate (FIRE) verticals, has announced that its principals led a $175 million strategic investment in Interfirst Mortgage Co., a tech-enabled mortgage originator, through a special-purpose vehicle with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, MFA Financial, family offices and other strategic investors. Through its proprietary platform, Interfirst aims to eliminate the upfront fees, cut interest cost, and decrease the complexity of a traditional mortgage by utilizing technology and artificial intelligence (AI). StoicLane’s strategic partnership is designed to accelerate growth, innovation and technology advancement.
Comments / 0