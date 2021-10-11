CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKR announces CEO succession

Cover picture for the articleKKR & Co. announced that Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall have been appointed co-CEOs, and co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts will remain actively involved as executive co-chairs of KKR’s board of directors. The leadership transition is effective immediately. Bae and Nuttall are the firm’s second pair of co-CEOs. Both...

