KKR announces CEO succession

There is some news all fans of Whole Foods should pay attention to because big changes are coming to the Amazon-owned grocery store chain. It was just announced that the CEO of Whole Foods is retiring in September 2022. John Mackey, who is a co-founder of the grocery chain, shared his decision to step down in a letter to employees he referred to as "fellow team members" before it was released publicly on the Whole Foods website. When he retires, he will have dedicated 44 years to the company. In 1978, Mackey first started an all-natural grocery store called SaferWay in Austin, Texas. The store merged with another natural grocery store in the area two years later to become Whole Foods, which spread across the country over the next few decades (via CNBC).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO