A tractor-trailer driver was critically injured when he was pinned between his cab door and a bollard during a delivery in Hackensack, authorities said. The 52-year-old driver from the Douglaston-Little Neck section of Queens had gotten out after backing the rig down a slight slope into the furniture warehouse on McKinley Street shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Hackensack Police Lt. Anthony Natale said.