Charleston, SC

Charleston Halos partners with DSS to host a caregiver conference for kindship care providers

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston HALOS non-profit will have a free state kinship caregiver conference, providing caregivers the opportunity to network and learn more about community resources.

Any kinship caregiver is invited, that includes any family member or friend taking care of an at-risk kid to keep them out of foster care.

The conference is scheduled for October 30th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charleston Marriot hotel.

Caregivers who attend will learn more about their rights, benefits, and community resources for their role.

The conference will include breakout sessions concerning topics of family communication, self-care, parenting children who have experienced trauma, and legal matters.

The event will feature Dr. Gerald Smalls, Esq., Chair and Associate Professor of Law and Accounting of the Johnson College of Business and Economics at USC Upstate.

Door prizes will be featured and free meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided.

The event is exclusive to only kinship caregivers – childcare will not be provided.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend.

Advanced registration is encouraged as space is limited.

Call (854) 444-3716 for more details.

