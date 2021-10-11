Palmetto Brewing parent company sold to Florida group

Charleston’s oldest brewery has changed hands once again. For the second time in three years, Palmetto Brewing is under new ownership. Catawba Valley Brewing Co. (CVBC), which owns N.C.-based Catawba Brewing, Palmetto and its Twisp seltzer offshoot, was dealt to Made By The Water, LLC, which also owns Oyster City Brewing Co., based in Apalachacola, Florida. Made By The Water also includes Wiregrass Equity Partners, a private equity group.