CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Palmetto Brewing parent company sold to Florida group

By Michael Pham
Charleston City Paper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston’s oldest brewery has changed hands once again. For the second time in three years, Palmetto Brewing is under new ownership. Catawba Valley Brewing Co. (CVBC), which owns N.C.-based Catawba Brewing, Palmetto and its Twisp seltzer offshoot, was dealt to Made By The Water, LLC, which also owns Oyster City Brewing Co., based in Apalachacola, Florida. Made By The Water also includes Wiregrass Equity Partners, a private equity group.

charlestoncitypaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Charleston, SC
Business
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Palmetto, FL
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seltzer Water#Food Drink#Palmetto Brewing#Cvbc#Catawba Brewing#Twisp#Oyster City Brewing Co#Wiregrass Equity Partners#Jetta#Oyster Brewing#Made By The Water
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy