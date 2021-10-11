This Week In Illinois History: Red Stripe Beer – An Illinois Original? (October 11, 1886)

There are some places that are so spooky, they can keep you up at night. Maybe it’s a stay at a haunted hotel or a visit to a haunted house, restaurant, or another place with a resident ghost. Along the Mississippi River in Madison County, there is one place that has experienced such an insane amount of activity over the years that it’s known as the most haunted town in Illinois. Not only that, but it’s also considered one of the most haunted towns in the country! Alton, a small city with a small-town feel, experiences so much paranormal activity that it’s amazing any of the town’s residents are able to sleep at night!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO