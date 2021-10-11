CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford On Porter: “Keith Thurman Is A Bigger Fight, In My Eyes!”

By Bakari Simpson
3kingsboxing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerence Crawford feels Keith Thurman is a bigger fight than Shawn Porter. Without question, WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (37-0, 28 KO’s) is an enviable talent in the sport. The Top Rank promoted fighter is a gifted switch-hitter, has frightening in-ring IQ and is a former undisputed super lightweight champion. Even armed with all these glossy accolades, Bud remains one of the most vexing figures in the sport. This is mainly for his apparent reluctance to fight the other top names in the 147-pound division. It’s a detractor that has followed him since he arrived at welterweight.

