Adoptive father and blogger Billy Cuchens lives in The Colony with wife, Laurie, and kids, Isaac, Vivianna, Jayden and Jasmine. It’s hard to find a babysitter when we have four kids, three of whom have various and multiple medical diagnoses. We have some local extended family, but we try to use them sparingly. “They sure are a lot of work,” they tell us when the kids have spent the night over. “We live with them 24/7,” we want to say. “We’re very aware of this.”

