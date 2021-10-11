David Morrell Is The Best-Kept Secret In Boxing
WBA ‘regular’ champion David Morrell is a fighter fans are sleeping on. While the world awaits the undisputed super middleweight showdown between unified champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and IBF champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant, WBA ‘regular’ champion David Morrell (5-0, 4ko) has gone under the radar with most boxing fans. The 23-year-old Cuban southpaw is an exciting fighter blessed with good speed, balance, ring IQ, and power. He grew up in the vaunted Cuban school of boxing. This explains why he has been on the fast track since turning professional back in 2019.3kingsboxing.com
