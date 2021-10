The coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the office capital of the world. New York City’s total office real estate stock dropped 17% in value this year, according to a state report released this week. Tax appraisals of the city’s office buildings for 2022 put the worth of this sector of the property market, which spans 464M SF, at $29B less than it was after last year’s appraisals, according to the Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO