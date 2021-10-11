The woolly bear caterpillar
Look down on a warm, sunny fall day and you might see a fuzzy, black caterpillar with a reddish-brown band around its middle. The woolly bear caterpillar, or woolly worm, is a beloved part of our fall culture as a predictor of winter weather. Legend has it if the red band around its middle is wide, the winter will be mild. If the red band is narrow, you’d better have the snow shovels ready. And if you see them inching their way south, that means they’re running from colder weather.www.agriculture.com
