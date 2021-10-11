The woolly bear caterpillar

Whether you call them Woolly Bears, Woolly Worms, or Fuzzy Bear Caterpillars if you listen to the old wives' tale they can predict the upcoming winter weather. I've seen a few of them at my house and just like when I was a kid I pick them up and examine their bands of black and brown bands. Somehow, in my mind, it made sense to me that these little caterpillars somehow were going to let me know how bad this season's winter was going to be. Of course, as a kid, I thought it predicted how many snow days we would have off from school.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO