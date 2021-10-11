CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Push to pass Camp Lejeune Justice Act continues with rally in Jacksonville

By Claire Molle
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A group known as the Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors are continuing to fight to pass an act that would allow them a day in court. Their efforts continued with a rally in Jacksonville on Sunday.

“We need more people to people, especially in Congress, to support us,” said Brian Amburgey, the Kentucky advocate for Camp Lejeune Toxic Water.

He explained that the bill, which was recently withdrawn in Congress due to a lack of budget, would allow victims to sue in court, regardless of the statute of limitations.

“The Justice Act is … if we get this law passed, it would give the ability for military personnel and their families to sue and get compensation for being contaminated by this water,” Amburgey said.

The issue is nationwide. While Sunday’s rally was in Jacksonville, the group has rallied in states all over the country, extending to California.

“Some years ago I got involved with these guys and we decided to start standing up around the country, in front of VAs or wherever we could be seen, and we’re gonna continue to do this throughout this country,” said Curtis Crawford, a toxic water advocate from Virginia.

The group is also petitioning for a health registry that would allow people to federally record their health issues and facilitate more research.

“We are asking for a health registry to keep track of the records, and then we are also asking for them to give us the benefits,” said Jimmy Hollingsworth, a Toxic Water Survivor from Georgia. “We’re not even allowed to sue for wrongful death because the state of North Carolina said it was too far back, but these diseases don’t show up for thirty of forty years, so how can we sue for something that we don’t know is there?”

Members of the Toxic Water Survivors group encourage people to reach out to lawmakers about their concerns on the issue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

