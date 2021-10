I want the people in the Third Ward and entire city of Bayonne to know that Gary Lapelusa Sr. and his assistant at city hall, Beth, really care for the citizens and the well being of our quality of life. They listen to our woes and then go into action. Thank you both for your hard work on passing an ordinance to alleviate the overflow of garbage at all public schools in Bayonne by establishing daily pick ups instead of two days a week. I understand that Mayor Davis will sign this new ordinance very soon. God bless you both and the city of Bayonne for a job well done! Anthony Conti.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO