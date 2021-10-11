Review: Teenage Euthanasia “Adventures In Beetle Sitting”
The awkward nature of making friends is put under the microscope in Teenage Euthanasia when nearly everyone in the Fantasy family are presented with opportunities for growth. A destructive domino effect occurs once Trophy’s desire to go out on a date radically affects Annie’s plans and triggers an unconventional role reversal between mother and daughter. Trophy’s fundamental crotch beetles search for greener pastures, which both emboldens Annie’s constitution, while it literally ravages Trophy’s. Both individuals learn the vital nature of confidence and support, yet they might be permanently changed in the process.www.bubbleblabber.com
