Los Angeles, CA

Adele Sharing New Music With Fans On Her Instagram Live

CBS Tampa
CBS Tampa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19P2Ep_0cNtlQAU00

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

(CNN) — Adele didn’t really know what she was doing on Instagram Live, but it was both delightful and revelatory.

The British singer hopped on her verified Instagram account over the weekend to chat with her fans and played a brief piece of her new song.

Whereas earlier she shared a teaser featuring a few notes of her new song “Easy On Me,” she actually played some lyrics during the Instagram Live.

“There ain’t no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever/I know there is hope in these waters but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence/ Baby, let me in,” she sang in the snippet.

She got a bevy of questions and for several minutes she answered many of them.

Adele let us know that yes, she loves to read, she supports the #FreeBritney movement, her favorite films are “Titanic” and “Scarface,” her favorite thing to do during lockdown has been to drink wine and her mental health is currently pretty good.

Her dogs popped in for a bit and Adele sent the internet into a frenzy when someone asked what her “body count” was.

“What’s my body count?,” Adele said. “What does that mean?”

To those who don’t know, “body count” refers to how many sexual partners a person has had. So, no dice to the cheeky person who asked that one.

CBS Tampa

Tampa, FL
Local News

 https://tampa.cbslocal.com/

