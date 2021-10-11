2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Lose Four-Way Power Lumbar Support
The 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban will temporarily replace the four-way power lumbar support system with a two-way system. GM confirmed this week the four-way power lumbar support system in both the High Country and Premier trim levels of these full-size SUVs will be dropped for a two-way system as a result of the ongoing global microchip shortage. This change will affect the driver’s and front passenger’s seats only, as these are the only two seats in the vehicles that come equipped with power lumbar adjustment.gmauthority.com
