2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Lose Four-Way Power Lumbar Support

This prototype Chevy Beretta has a high-tech, one-off V8 that's said to howl like an old-school NASCAR Cup racer. By the 1980s, front-wheel drive's advantages became impossible for Detroit to ignore. Motor City then took to front-drive with the zeal of a convert, with Ford nearly making the Mustang FWD with a car that was later released as the Probe. Chevrolet might've faced similar outcry had it replaced the Camaro with a front-drive coupe of its own, which it is rumored to have considered doing with a Beretta powered by a state-of-the-art V8 from Isuzu of all places.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO