Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:53:00 Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 153 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Canovanas, Carolina, Loiza, Rio Grande, Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:53:00 Expires: 2021-10-14 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Canovanas; Carolina; Loiza; Rio Grande; Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Canovanas in Puerto Rico Carolina in Puerto Rico Loiza in Puerto Rico Rio Grande in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 153 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. About an inch of rain have fallen. This activity is expected to intensity and spread across these municipalities during the next few hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Sequoyah A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN SEQUOYAH...ADAIR AND SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Tahlequah to 3 miles southeast of Cookson to near Vian, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah... Sallisaw Stilwell... Westville Vian... Gore Marble City... Eldon Brushy... Adair State Park Proctor... Christie Maryetta... Cookson Brushy Lake State Park... Cherokee Landing State Park Bunch... Lake Tenkiller State Park Baron... Short This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 289 and 299. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owen, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Owen; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana Greene County in southwestern Indiana Northern Knox County in southwestern Indiana Southeastern Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana Southeastern Clay County in west central Indiana Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 525 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vincennes, Linton, Bloomfield, Spencer, Bicknell, Jasonville, Worthington, Dugger, Clay City, Gosport, Lyons, Elnora, Bruceville, Plainville, Sandborn, Edwardsport, Switz City, Newberry, Vicksburg and Coal City.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 02:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast. Winds will be strongest in the hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 1 and 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * Until late tonight. * At 5:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage overnight tonight and continue falling. * Impact...At 17 feet, minor flooding continues in the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. Some homes on Dead River Road in the south end of Montgomery County become surrounded by water. Water begins to cover lower portions of Dead River Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. Winds will be strongest from Oxnard to the Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101, the Pacific Coast Highway, and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Winds will be strongest through the Highway 14 corridor. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 5:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 13 feet, minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river continue to expand into the flood plain. Flooding of the nearby park and parking lot at the Abbeville boat ramp also expands.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of Northeast Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of Jackson, DeKalb, Marshall, and Madison Counties in northeast Alabama, and Franklin County in southern middle Tennessee. Visibilities have been reduced to 1 to 3 miles in some areas. Some locations are experiencing dense fog, with visibility values reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clay; Daviess; Greene; Knox The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana Greene County in southwestern Indiana Northern Knox County in southwestern Indiana Southeastern Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana Southeastern Clay County in west central Indiana Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 525 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vincennes, Linton, Bloomfield, Spencer, Bicknell, Jasonville, Worthington, Dugger, Clay City, Gosport, Lyons, Elnora, Bruceville, Plainville, Sandborn, Edwardsport, Switz City, Newberry, Vicksburg and Coal City.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clay; Daviess; Greene; Knox The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Daviess County in southwestern Indiana Greene County in southwestern Indiana Northern Knox County in southwestern Indiana Southeastern Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana Southeastern Clay County in west central Indiana Owen County in west central Indiana * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 525 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vincennes, Linton, Bloomfield, Spencer, Bicknell, Jasonville, Worthington, Dugger, Clay City, Gosport, Lyons, Elnora, Bruceville, Plainville, Sandborn, Edwardsport, Switz City, Newberry, Vicksburg and Coal City.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of Northeast Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of Jackson, DeKalb, Marshall, and Madison Counties in northeast Alabama, and Franklin County in southern middle Tennessee. Visibilities have been reduced to 1 to 3 miles in some areas. Some locations are experiencing dense fog, with visibility values reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off by 9 AM. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sequoyah Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Benton, Madison, Franklin, Crawford, southeastern Carroll, northern Sebastian, eastern Washington and southeastern Sequoyah Counties through 600 AM CDT At 520 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springdale to 8 miles east of Winslow to 2 miles south of Muldrow. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Ozark... Charleston Huntsville... Cedarville Mountainburg... Lowell Alma... Barling Muldrow... Roland Elkins... Bethel Heights Lavaca... Arkoma Mulberry... Dyer This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 318 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 34, and between mile markers 76 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Boone, Hamilton, Hendricks, Madison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boone; Hamilton; Hendricks; Madison; Marion FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE, HAMILTON, NORTHEASTERN HENDRICKS, WESTERN MADISON, NORTHWESTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN TIPTON COUNTIES At 622 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen across the area with isolated flooding ongoing. The heaviest rain has ended, but flooding will continue through the rest of the early morning. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Brownsburg, Zionsville, Speedway, Elwood, Alexandria, Westfield, Avon, Cicero, Pittsboro, Lapel, Frankton, Arcadia, Meridian Hills, Clermont and Atlanta.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Karnes, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 00:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River near Floresville affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Elmendorf, Floresville, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River near Floresville. * From this afternoon to early Sunday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 31.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Secondary roads near the floodplain may become flooded and impassable. Extensive flooding occurs in lowest portions of Floresville City Park. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.5 feet on 09/28/2016. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Antonio River Floresville 27.0 20.0 Fri 9 am CDT 28.9 13.0 6.0
KARNES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayes; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Delaware, southeastern Mayes, northern Adair, southeastern Wagoner and northern Cherokee Counties through 445 AM CDT At 402 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Salina to 3 miles south of Hulbert. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah... Siloam Springs Jay... Locust Grove Salina... West Siloam Springs Colcord... Kansas Okay... Hulbert Watts... Oaks Peggs... Rose Leach... Scraper Twin Oaks... Maysville Sportsmen Acres Community... Sequoyah State Park MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When traveling, slow down and be prepared for sudden drop in visibility due to the fog. Maintain extra distance between you and the vehicle and ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dense fog reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile. * WHERE...For the southern Plateau, southeast Tennessee and Cherokee and Clay counties of southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low visibility.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carroll; Franklin; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Madison, east central Franklin and Carroll Counties through 630 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Clifty to 4 miles southwest of Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area to 5 miles north of Ozark. Movement was east at 75 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Berryville... Ozark Green Forest... Withrow Springs State Park Carrollton... Rudd Kingston... Marble Forum... Osage Rule... Clifty Rockhouse... Dryfork Red Star... Cabanal Metalton... Weathers Connor... Coin This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 34 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Bradley, East Polk, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When traveling, slow down and be prepared for sudden drop in visibility due to the fog. Maintain extra distance between you and the vehicle and ahead of you. Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Sequatchie; Southeast Monroe; West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dense fog reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile. * WHERE...For the southern Plateau, southeast Tennessee and Cherokee and Clay counties of southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low visibility.
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 09:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Gonzales...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until late Sunday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 37.9 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 37.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 40.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding inundates a large area of pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers. Much of the city park in Gonzales is flooded with lowest areas up to 9 feet. Many secondary roads in the flood plain are flooded and closed * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 40.3 feet on 07/22/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 37.9 Fri 8 am CDT 39.2 23.9 15.3
GONZALES COUNTY, TX

