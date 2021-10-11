Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 00:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River near Floresville affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Elmendorf, Floresville, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River near Floresville. * From this afternoon to early Sunday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 31.8 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Secondary roads near the floodplain may become flooded and impassable. Extensive flooding occurs in lowest portions of Floresville City Park. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 33.5 feet on 09/28/2016. Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Antonio River Floresville 27.0 20.0 Fri 9 am CDT 28.9 13.0 6.0

KARNES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO