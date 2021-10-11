Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 14:53:00 Expires: 2021-10-11 16:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico Guaynabo in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico Trujillo Alto in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 153 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
