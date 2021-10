The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 22-year-old Rolla woman reported a missing vehicle on Sept. 28. The woman told an investigating officer she had loaned her red 2001 Ford ZX2 coupe to a 23-year-old man on Sept. 27 and he informed her it ran out of gas on U.S. 63 between Highway P and Houston and he had left it on the roadside. The woman said that when she went to get it, it was gone.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO