Carson, CA

What's That Stench? Mysterious Foul Odor Plagues Frustrated Carson Residents for Days

By Staff Report
NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn awful odor that has emanated for days from the Dominguez Channel in Carson will be the subject of a special meeting Monday night of the city council. The council’s members will consider a resolution declaring the foul odor a “public nuisance.'' The Los Angeles County Public Works department, fire department, Department of Public Health and the Air Quality Management District have been investigating the odor coming from the channel at the intersection of South Avalon Boulevard.

