Green, OH

Akron man, 45, killed in Green; Stark County man identified as suspect, remains at large

Canton Repository
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Akron man was shot to death Sunday in Green, and the Summit County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man believed to be responsible. At about 7 p.m. Sunday, deputies and the Green Fire Department responded to a house in the 2600 block of Raber Road for reports of an unresponsive man who had been shot in the abdomen. The 45-year-old victim, who was from Akron, was pronounced dead at the scene.

www.cantonrep.com

