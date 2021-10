STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 46-year-old woman from Clifton who was last seen at a hotel in Manhattan. Beverly Lattimore-Fleming checked out of a Marriot hotel located at 161 Front St. on Saturday at about 1 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO